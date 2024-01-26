NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

“Never Look Away: Serge Daney’s Radical 1970s” brings films by Kurosawa, Bresson, Tati, Godard and more.

IFC Center

As Francis Ford Coppola’s latest recut, One from the Heart: Reprise, continues, Bertrand Bonello’s masterpiece Coma gets a New York premiere; Ken Russell’s Whore, Saw III, and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome also have late showings.

Roxy Cinema

A Ryan O’Neal retrospective brings The Driver on 35mm and Partners, while Cronenberg’s Crash shows on a print; City Dudes returns on Saturday and Sunday brings a puppet program and the Iranian feature Downpour plays on Sunday.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of The Pianist begins a run while I Heard It Through the Grapevine and The Third Man continue; The Sunshine Boys plays on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of snubbed performances brings films by Howard Hawks, John Ford, and more.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great series, “To Save and Project,” continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Two by Robert Flaherty play in Essential Cinema.