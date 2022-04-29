NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Robert Downey Sr’s best-known films—some of the funniest ever made—are showcased in a 35mm series, while Mekas and Méliès screen in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

Five films by Chantal Akerman play in the series “Your Loving Mother.”

Metrograph

“Metrograph Selects” offers Cassavetes and Rivette; while The Man in the Moon screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

A Gaspar Noé retrospective is underway; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Eraserhead, The Crow, and Re-Animator have late-night showings.

Roxy Cinema

Friday brings prints of Alphabet City and Wild Style, while In the Mood for Love and Love is Colder Than Death screen on 35mm this Saturday.

Film Forum

As the new Nights of Cabiria restoration continues, Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva plays on 35mm.

Paris Theater

The films of Joe Berlinger are given a retrospective.