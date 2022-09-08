NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers 35mm prints of von Sternberg’s Dishonored and Alan Rudolph’s rarely screened Remember My Name.

BAM

In advance of her debut feature The African Desperate, Martine Syms has curated a series of influences—among them Spike Lee’s Girl 6, Paprika, and Happy Together.

Film Forum

A Miloš Forman retrospective celebrates the filmmaker’s 90th birthday; “Loving Highsmith” has its second weekend with Purple Noon, Strangers on a Train, and The American Friend; restorations of Alain Resnais’ The War Is Over and Carnal Knowledge continue.

Film at Lincoln Center

Three Colors: Blue, Three Colors: White, and Three Colors: Red all play in new 4K restorations.

Museum of the Moving Image

One of Johnnie To’s best films, Vengeance, screens on Friday as part of a retrospective on The Story of Film, while a series of zombie films continues.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; the 4K Daisies restoration continues, as does the new restoration of Heat; Bottle Rocket, Aliens, Blue Velvet, El Topo, Taxi Driver, The Shining, and Ghost World also play.