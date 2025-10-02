NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Film at Lincoln Center
NYFF Revivals continues with Queen Kelly on Friday and Robert Wilson and the Civil Wars this Sunday.
Roxy Cinema
Starship Troopers has a 35mm presentation on Friday, while prints of Andrei Rublev and Bug play on Sunday.
Anthology Film Archives
A Ben Rivers retrospective is underway while films by Dreyer play in Essential Cinema.
Film Forum
Zhang Yimou’s Ju Dou begins screening (watch our exclusive trailer debut); the Peter Sellers retrospective continues; Four Nights of a Dreamer plays in a new restoration; The Adventures of Robin Hood screens on Sunday morning.
Museum of Modern Art
A complete Chantal Akerman retrospective continues.
Museum of the Moving Image
Beau is Afraid screens in Nightmare Comedies.
Paris Theater
Big & Loud brings Close Encounters, Interstellar, and Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm.
IFC Center
Jacob’s Ladder begins playing in a new restoration; a celebration of IFC’s 20th anniversary returns; Linda Linda Linda continues playing in a new restoration; Hard Boiled, Sleepwalkers, A Scanner Darkly, The Exorcist, Fantastic Planet, and All the President’s Men also screen.
Nitehawk Cinema
A secret Hong Kong feature plays on 35mm this Sunday.
Metrograph
The Beguiled (the good one), The Godfather, The Wild Child, and Institute Benjamenta play on 35mm; a Ulrike Ottinger retrospective and Mary Stephen program start while Ravishing Romy, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, Happy Together, and Every Man for Himself continue.