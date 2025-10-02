NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals continues with Queen Kelly on Friday and Robert Wilson and the Civil Wars this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Starship Troopers has a 35mm presentation on Friday, while prints of Andrei Rublev and Bug play on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A Ben Rivers retrospective is underway while films by Dreyer play in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

Zhang Yimou’s Ju Dou begins screening (watch our exclusive trailer debut); the Peter Sellers retrospective continues; Four Nights of a Dreamer plays in a new restoration; The Adventures of Robin Hood screens on Sunday morning.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete Chantal Akerman retrospective continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Beau is Afraid screens in Nightmare Comedies.

Paris Theater

Big & Loud brings Close Encounters, Interstellar, and Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm.

IFC Center

Jacob’s Ladder begins playing in a new restoration; a celebration of IFC’s 20th anniversary returns; Linda Linda Linda continues playing in a new restoration; Hard Boiled, Sleepwalkers, A Scanner Darkly, The Exorcist, Fantastic Planet, and All the President’s Men also screen.

Nitehawk Cinema

A secret Hong Kong feature plays on 35mm this Sunday.

Metrograph

The Beguiled (the good one), The Godfather, The Wild Child, and Institute Benjamenta play on 35mm; a Ulrike Ottinger retrospective and Mary Stephen program start while Ravishing Romy, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, Happy Together, and Every Man for Himself continue.