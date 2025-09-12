A key collaboration between modern China’s most significant actress and director, Zhang Yimou’s Gong Li-starrer Ju Dou has been restored and will receive a 35th-anniverary rerelease that starts at Film Forum on October 3. Ahead of this we’re pleased to exclusively debut a trailer for the film, brought back to its vivid imagery by Hiventy, IMPEX Films, and ARTE.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The film that put director Zhang Yimou and star Gong Li on the international cinema map follows beautiful young Ju Dou as she is married off to an egregiously cruel, and also impotent, owner of a dye mill in the Chinese countryside in the early 20th century. When the boss’ nephew arrives on the scene they fall for each other with lustful abandon. Their impassioned affair soon leads to a son. After the clandestine couple convinces the despotic husband that he is the father, the boy is raised as his long-awaited heir. However the myriad complications of infidelity lead to a visceral and psychological melee between the lovers and their ruler with explosively dramatic turns. With its stunning mise en scène and sumptuous use of color, Ju Dou was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards® and has earned a reputation as one of the greatest Chinese films ever made. Restoration effected at Hiventy Laboratory (Paris) by IMPEX Films with the support of ARTE, France.”

Find the preview and poster below: