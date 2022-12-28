Working at such an insane clip he can direct a movie that is coming out in less than a month and it was previously not on our radar, the latest work from Zhang Yimou is arriving soon. U.S. distribution has been hit and miss for his latest work, with Shadow and Cliff Walkers receiving substantial releases, the latter even getting a sequel, while One Second (picked up by NEON and never released) and Snipers aka Sharpshooter have had less luck. His latest film Man Jiang Hong aka Full River Red will now arrive in Chinese theaters next month and the first trailer has arrived, though a U.S. release has yet to be announced.

The title of his latest film comes from a poem by Yue Fei, “a military general during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), well-known for his patriotism and loyalty to his country, who was framed and executed by Prime Minister Qin Hui, one of the most treacherous officials in China’s history,” China.org reports.

The historical epic, written by the director and Chen Yu, is described as follows “A pawn tries to get rid of a traitorous minister, Qin Hui, when he leads an army to the border for talks with a Jurchen mission.” The first trailer and poster have now arrived, which can be seen below.

Full River Red opens on January 22, 2023 in China and doesn’t have a U.S. release date yet.