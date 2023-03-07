Working at a Soderberghian clip, Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest epic, Full River Red, arrived in Chinese theaters at the start of the year where it quickly became the number one grosser of the year. Recently supplanting Avengers: Endgame as the seventh highest-grossing film in China of all time, it’s now thankfully getting a North American release much sooner than expected.

Niu Vision Media and Beyond Events announced the film will arrive in over 150 theaters across U.S. and Canada beginning next week, on March 17. One can see the full list of theaters here. Starring Teng Shen, Jackson Yee, Yi Zhang, Jiayin Lei, Yunpeng Yue, Jiayi Wang, Binlong Pan, and Ailei Yu, the film clocks in at 159 minutes.

“12th century China, during the Song Dynasty, set against a brewing rebellion by the Jin people against the Imperial Court,” reads the official synopsis. “Two hours before a crucial diplomatic meeting between the Song Prime Minister Qin Hui and a high level Jin delegation, the Jin Ambassador is murdered. An important letter destined for the Emperor is stolen from him. As the search for the letter unfolds, alliances are formed, secrets are revealed, and no one can stop the truth that is destined to leave its mark in history.”

U.S. distribution has been hit and miss for the director’s recent work, with Shadow and Cliff Walkers receiving substantial releases, the latter even getting a sequel, while One Second (picked up by NEON and never released) and Snipers aka Sharpshooter have had less luck.

See the trailer for his latest film below.

Full River Red opens on March 17.