After directing six (!) new films between 2020 and 2024, Zhang Yimou took a bit of a breather last year, but he’s now back this month with a new spy thriller. The Chinese director’s latest feature Scare Out stars Jackson Yee (recently seen in Bi Gan’s Resurrection) alongside Zhu Yilong, Song Jia, Lei Jiayin, Yang Mi, Zhang Yi, Liu Shishi, and Liu Yaowen. Ahead of a global release beginning February 17 in China, North America, U.K., New Zealand, Australia, and more, the trailer and posters have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “The film follows a National Security squad racing to identify and capture spies who have leaked classified intelligence about China’s latest fighter jet technology. The covert investigation expands beyond intelligence circles into civilian life as the hunt intensifies.”

See the trailer and posters below.