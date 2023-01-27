NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A Preston Sturges retrospective continues, with The Palm Beach Story, The Lady Eve, and Sullivan’s Travels all playing on 35mm this weekend.

Roxy Cinema

35mm showings of Happiness and Welcome to the Dollhouse begin a Todd Solondz retro; the Leonard Cohen concert film Bird on a Wire screens this Saturday, as does Jonas Mekas’ Scenes from the Life of Andy Warhol.

Museum of Modern Art

Always a highlight of the repertory year, To Save and Project presents the best in restored cinema; a Guillermo del Toro retrospective of his features and inspirations has its final weekend, marking your last chance to see Puss In Boots at MoMA.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Sirk, Ray, and McCarey; the rare Greek feature My Friend, Lefterakis screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

28 Days Later, The Big Lebowski, Eraserhead, Hocus Pocus, and Bell, Book and Candle play.