NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive overview of Bulle Ogier continues, this weekend bringing Out 1.

Roxy Cinema

Jane Campion’s An Angel at My Table plays on Saturday, as does Time to Die and the latest “City Dudes“; a print of Night Tide shows Friday; The Last of the Mohicans and The Outsiders play on 35mm this Sunday.

Paris Theater

13 Assassins, Collateral, and Bullitt all play on 35mm in a hitman retrospective.

Museum of the Moving Image

America’s largest-ever Hiroshi Shimizu retrospective continues (watch our exclusive trailer debut).

BAM

Horace Ove’s Pressure plays in a new restoration.

Metrograph

A Kelly Reichardt retrospective has begun (watch our exclusive trailer debut).

Film at Lincoln Center

Peter Kass’ restored Time of the Heathen opens.

Film Forum

Le Samouraï continues in a new 4K restoration; Star Wars plays on Sunday.

IFC Center

The new 4K restoration of After Hours and Bob Fosse retro continue; Little Shop of Horrors and Ghost in the Shell show late.