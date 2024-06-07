NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

Films by David Lynch, Tony Scott, David Cronenberg, and Jim Jarmusch play in “Out of the 80s,“ which includes Do the Right Thing on 35mm this Sunday; The Neverending Story plays on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Rumble in the Bronx and The Straight Story play on 35mm as part of “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex” which also includes Boomerang and Trainspotting; an Agnieszka Holland retrospective begins; Mothra screens on Saturday.

Roxy Cinema

Altered States plays on 35mm this Friday; Saturday brings Knight of Cups; George Cukor’s It Should Happen to You plays on 16mm this Sunday.

Paris Theater

Seven, Old Joy, Come and See, and The Conformist all screen on a despair-inducing Sunday.

Metrograph

Films by Gus Van Sant and Alain Resnais play in an mk2 retrospective; retrospectives of Obayashi and Dieudo Hamadi begin; Saturday brings Three Days of the Condor on 35mm; ’90s Noir, Euro-Heists, Animal Farm, and Small Town, Big Dreams continue.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Sophia Loren retrospective has begun.

IFC Center

A Woman Under the Influence continues a week-long run, while The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover starts one; Man Ray: Return to Reason continues; Terminator 2, Purple Rain, Tommy, El Topo, and Streets of Fire play late.

DCTV

A Lynne Sachs series has begun.

Museum of Modern Art

The films of Lynn Hershman Leeson play in a new retrospective.

BAM

Bitter Cane screens in a new restoration.

Anthology Film Archives

“Essential Cinema” brings experimental programs Saturday and Sunday.