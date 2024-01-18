NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

Francis Ford Coppola’s latest recut, One from the Heart: Reprise, begins a run; Ken Russell’s Whore, Saw III, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Donnie Darko, and Spongebob Squarepants have late showings.

Roxy Cinema

A Ryan O’Neal retrospective brings Barry Lyndon and Tough Guys Don’t Dance on 35mm, while Peter Bogdanovich’s cut of Nickelodeon also screens.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great series, “To Save and Project,” continues.

Film Forum

I Heard It Through the Grapevine and Artie Shaw: Time Is All You Got begin runs, the former bringing with it a three-film program and I Am Not Your Negro; The Third Man continues a 75th-anniversary 35mm engagement; Sounder plays on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Skip Norman play through the weekend; Eisenstein’s Old and New plays on Saturday.