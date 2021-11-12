Museum of the Moving Image

The first seven seasons of On Cinema are screening this weekend; to promote his upcoming David Fincher book, Adam Nayman will introduce Seven on 35mm, preceded by Fincher’s music videos; “See It Big: Extravaganzas!” gets underway.

Film Forum

A stacked series of road movies is underway, while the miraculously rediscovered and restored Iranian film Chess of the Wind continues; Raiders of the Lost Ark screens on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Our friends at Screen Slate are presenting Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight and Def By Temptation on Friday, while House of Wax and I Know Who Killed Me play Sunday; Phantom of the Paradise and Gigli (not a typo) are on Saturday.

Metrograph

Mia Hansen-Løve’s sublime debut All is Forgiven continues, as does Possession, while The Band Wagon screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, El Topo, Mulholland Dr., House, and Fury Road have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

The first-ever retrospective of East German filmmaker Helke Misselwitz is underway.