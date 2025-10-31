NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A highlight of Kevin Brownlow’s work brings numerous silent films, including the new restoration of Napoleon; John Schlesinger’s Darling continues in a new restoration; Paddington shows on Sunday morning.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete João César Monteiro retrospective (watch our exclusive trailer debut) continues with some of his most notable films (including God’s Wedding) as well as the director’s inspiration, Jerry Lewis’ The Ladies Man.

Museum of the Moving Image

An Abbott and Costello double feature plays on Friday; The Tree of Life screens on 35mm Saturday and Sunday, the latter day bringing The Sting.

Anthology Film Archives

A Marta Mateus program begins; two by Eisenstein play in Essential Cinema.

Roxy Cinema

Halloween plays on Friday.

IFC Center

Jacob’s Ladder continues in a new restoration; The Exorcist, Drag Me to Hell, and The End of Evangelion play late.

Metrograph

Return to Oz, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Shootist, and Mars Attacks! play on 35mm; a Juraj Herz series starts Memories of a Vietnamese Cinema, a Youssef Chahine series, The Coming of Age, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, and Happy Together continue.