NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

As new 35mm print of Brooke Adams-starrer Vengeance Is Mine screens, Montgomery Clift is given a retro featuring the greatest of Old Hollywood; the restoration of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Distant continues; The Music Man screens this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Heat, Miami Vice, and Collateral all screen on 35mm for “Mann to Mann: The Manly Melodramas of Michael Mann,” while the great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Mike Leigh retro continues.

Japan Society

A print of Ozu’s Good Morning screens on Friday.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of Wild at Heart and M. Butterfly screen.

IFC Center

As the restoration of INLAND EMPIRE continues, Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, and Enter the Void have late-night showings.

Metrograph

Wanda and Ozu’s Equinox Flower screen in “Metrograph A to Z.”

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Michael Snow and von Stroheim, while a William Klein retrospective is underway.