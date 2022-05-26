NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Mike Leigh retro is underway, with the director appearing for Naked, Secrets & Lies, and Topsy-Turvy.

Japan Society

A print of The Animatrix will screen for possibly the first time ever in New York.

Museum of the Moving Image

Heat, Miami Vice, The Insider, and Collateral all screen on 35mm for “Mann to Mann: The Manly Melodramas of Michael Mann,” while Isao Takahata’s early feature Panda! Go Panda! plays and the great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective.

Roxy Cinema

On Friday, Desire will perform a concert that precedes a print of Drive, while he 35mm-heavy David Cronenberg retro continues, with The Dead Zone playing all weekend and Cosmopolis screening Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

A new 35mm print of Brooke Adams-starrer Vengeance Is Mine screens; the restoration of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Distant continues; a 35mm Chaplin program screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

As the new restoration of INLAND EMPIRE continues, Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, and Enter the Void have late-night showings.

Metrograph

Alexandria Smith has curated a packed series, while films by Rossellini, Michael Snow, and the Farrelly Brothers screen in “Metrograph A to Z“; “Hong Kong Goes International” continues; Spirited Away and Pom Poko screen in a Ghibli series.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Harry Smith programs, while a Lizzie Borden retrospective is underway.

Paris Theater

“Six By Sandler” offers prints of Punch-Drunk Love, Spanglish, and The Wedding Singer, as well as Uncut Gems.