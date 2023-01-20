NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

Always a highlight of the repertory year, To Save and Project presents the best in restored cinema, this weekend including Luis Buñuel and Tod Browning; a Guillermo del Toro retrospective brings 35mm prints of his features and inspirations.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on awards-snubbed films begins with Chaplin, Ray, and Hawks; the director’s cut of Donnie Darko plays on Friday.

Film Forum

A Preston Sturges retrospective has begun, while nThe Conformist screens in a new 4K restoration; The Sin of Harold Diddlebock plays this Sunday on 35mm.

Japan Society

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama screens in a 4K restoration on Friday night.

Roxy Cinema

Lost Highway plays on 35mm Friday and Saturday; “City Dudes” returns Saturday night; Peggy Ahwesh and Keith Sanborn’s The Deadman screens on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of the late, great Fred Ward begins, highlights including Miami Blues and The Right Stuff on 35mm.

IFC Center

28 Days Later, The Craft, A Clockwork Orange, Eraserhead, and The Wizard of Oz play.