NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Headless Woman and Sun Ra: A Joyful Noise screen on Friday; prints of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, I’m Still Here, Cool Runnings: The Reggae Movie, Girl 6, and Dick Tracy play.

Anthology Film Archives

“Shopping Worlds” is a cinematic exploration of malls, offering the likes of Jackie Brown, Nocturama, and Akerman’s Golden Eighties; works by Michael Snow and von Stroheim play in Essential Cinema.

Museum of Modern Art

“Views from the Vault” closes with films by Sofia Coppola, Jia Zhangke, and more.

Museum of the Moving Image

Malcolm X, Nope, Inception, and 2001 play on 70mm in a new series; Barbershop screens on Saturday.

Film Forum

Contempt and Thelma & Louise continue screening, while the Tarantino-presented Winter Kills play on 35mm.

BAM

A restoration of the recently rediscovered Tokyo Pop continues.

IFC Center

Sucker Punch, Brüno, and The Grudge have late showings, while The Others plays in a new restoration.