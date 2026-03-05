NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society

A 35mm print of Ozu’s Late Autumn screens on Friday.

BAM

Triple Canopy Presents: Magic features films by Orson Welles, Raúl Ruiz, Dario Argento, Maya Deren, and more.

Film Forum

Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest continues in a new restoration; Mouse Hunt shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings 35mm prints of Mulholland Dr., Memento, and Manoel de Oliveira’s I’m Going Home.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Renoir and Rossellini screen on 35mm in Essential Cinema.

Roxy Cinema

A 16mm puppet program is presented Sunday.

IFC Center

An American Werewolf in London, House, The Fall, and The Piano Teacher play late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Cameraperson screens early.

Metrograph

The Milky Way, Weekend, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Sunset Boulevard play on 35mm; a Juliette Binoche series, Sukiyaki Bebop, and What Price Hollywood start while Currents of Southeast Asian Cinema and Holy Trips continue.