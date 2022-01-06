After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Metrograph

A Kurt Russell retrospective—featuring Escape from New York, The Thing, Used Cars and more—is underway, while Tsai Ming-liang’s masterpiece Goodbye, Dragon Inn has been restored, which paves way for a wuxia series featuring films by King Hu, Ang Lee and more.

IFC Center

A Clockwork Orange and Princess Mononoke are available for a double feature, if you’re fucking insane, while a double feature of Scorsese’s Italianamerican and American Boy is underway.

Museum of Modern Art

An extensive Fellini retrospective is underway.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Powell & Pressburger’s I Know Where I’m Going! is now playing, while an Oscar Wilde retro is underway: The Importance of Being Earnest, Salomé, and The Canterville Ghost play.

Roxy Cinema

On Friday our friends at Screen Slate are presenting a print of the Japanese nunsploitation pinku School of the Holy Beast.

Spectacle

“Best of Spectacle 2021” includes work by Věra Chytilová, Jack Hill and more.