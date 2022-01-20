After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Metrograph

Deemed “essential viewing” by Martin Scorsese, a six-film retrospective of the Hungarian master Miklós Jancsó continues. A series of literary adaptations includes Adaptation, Mishima, and Crumb, while the staff of Kim’s Video program films by Lang, Murnau, Griffith and more.

Museum of Modern Art

“To Save and Project,” one of the most eye-opening series in any given year, makes its triumphant return.

Film at Lincoln Center

Almost never screened in the US, films by Márta Mészáros are now playing in a series of restorations by Janus.

Film Forum

A new 35mm print of The Conversation continues its run, while The Black Stallion plays Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

A nun series brings Black Narcissus and a print of Ms .45.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema returns with helpings of Buñuel and Bresson.

IFC Center

A Clockwork Orange and Princess Mononoke are available for a double feature, if you’re fucking insane.

Spectacle

“Best of Spectacle 2021” continues.