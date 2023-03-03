NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

A Jeanne Moreau retrospective brings films by Antonioni, Malle, Becker and more; Lou Ye’s Suzhou River and Una Vita Difficile continue showing in a 4K restorations while King Kong plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on snubs brings films by the Coens, Wes Anderson, Spike Lee, David Lynch, and Todd Haynes.

Film at Lincoln Center

Claire Denis’ masterful first feature Chocolat has been restored in 4K and begins a run.

Roxy Cinema

Minnie and Moskowitz has 35mm showings Saturday and Sunday, the latter day also bringing Polanski’s Frantic; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Barbarella, WR: Mysteries of the Organism, and more play in Wilhelm Reich series; Brakhage screens in Essential Cinema.

IFC Center

Fight Club, Cruel Intentions, and Akira have screenings, while Showgirls plays on 35mm.