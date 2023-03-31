NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on Jeanne Dielman‘s influences brings the film itself and work by Snow, Bresson, and Pasolini; somewhat different from Jeanne Dielman, Godzilla vs. Megalon plays Friday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A Joe Dante retrospective begins; films by Luis Buñuel and Chaplin screen through the weekend in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

The recently restored Finnish classic Eight Deadly Shots begins its two-part run; Bob Fosse’s Sweet Charity and The Conformist continue; two Harold Lloyd movies screen; The Jackie Robinson Story plays on 35mm this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

The newly restored Drylongso continues screening. (Read our interview with director Cauleen Smith here.)

IFC Center

White Material, Chocolat, and Beau Travail offer a Claire Denis fix; Before Sunrise and Before Sunset screen, while Fight Club, Akira, Jaws, Barb Wire, and Poison Ivy have late showings, with Wild Things showing on 35mm.

Roxy Cinema

Paul Williams’ Out Of It, Mirage, and The November Men have 35mm showings, as does Belly.