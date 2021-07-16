After a hiatus as theaters in New York City closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.
Film Forum
A huge Humphrey Bogart series has begun; Le Cercle Rouge and La Piscine continue.
Museum of the Moving Image
2001 continues, while a rare 35mm print of Kubrick’s debut Fear and Desire plays this Friday, Killer’s Kiss on Sunday; Rollerball and Thief play Saturday to conclude this year’s Caan Film Festival.
Film at Lincoln Center
The restoration of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s masterpiece Flowers of Shanghai continues.
IFC Center
Working Girls and the World of Wong Kar-wai continue.
Roxy Cinema
Body Double and a print of Body Heat are screening.