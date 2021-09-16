After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Roxy Cinema

One of Clint Eastwood’s best, Honkytonk Man, plays on 35mm, while Contempt and La Piscine also screen.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of Barry Lyndon screens, while The Shining and 2001 also play.

Spectacle

The new collective Dedza Films—”a distribution initiative focused on showcasing underrepresented communities and the next wave of international storytellers”—screen the omnibus Who Will Start Another Fire; films by photographer Tracey Moffatt continue playing.

Paris Theater

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest shows this Saturday.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Goodfellas continues while The Wizard of Oz screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai has kept going.