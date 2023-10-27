NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
BAM
A series on Halloween-set movies is underway, including Halloween and Halloween III.
Museum of the Moving Image
Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Pulse and The Village, both on 35mm.
Anthology Film Archives
Work by Peter Weir, Stuart Gordon, and more play in a series of films inspired by H.P. Lovecraft.
IFC Center
An extensive William Friedkin series continues, while The Holy Mountain and The Raid: Redemption play late; Oldboy and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere screen in new restorations.
Museum of Modern Art
A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema is underway, as well as a collection of female-made silent cinema.
Roxy Cinema
Prints of The Shining, Coppola’s Dracula, and Halloween III play, as does Messiah of Evil.