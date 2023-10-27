NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A series on Halloween-set movies is underway, including Halloween and Halloween III.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Pulse and The Village, both on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

Work by Peter Weir, Stuart Gordon, and more play in a series of films inspired by H.P. Lovecraft.

IFC Center

An extensive William Friedkin series continues, while The Holy Mountain and The Raid: Redemption play late; Oldboy and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere screen in new restorations.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema is underway, as well as a collection of female-made silent cinema.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of The Shining, Coppola’s Dracula, and Halloween III play, as does Messiah of Evil.