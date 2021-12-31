After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Metrograph

Tsai Ming-liang’s masterpiece Goodbye, Dragon Inn has been restored and begins a run, while also streaming on their site. “Holidays at Metrograph” has a delectable selection: Eyes Wide Shut, Carol, Phantom Thread, Elle, and Whit Stillman’s Metropolitan.

Film Forum

Newly restored, Powell & Pressburger’s I Know Where I’m Going! is now playing, while The Harvey Girls and a 16mm print of Lady Windermere’s Fan screen this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

A prints of Speed Racer screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Peas in a pod? A Clockwork Orange and Willy Wonka are available for a double feature, while Princess Mononoke plays on Sunday.