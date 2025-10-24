NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete João César Monteiro retrospective (watch our exclusive trailer debut) continues with some of his most notable films (including God’s Comedy) as well as the director’s inspirations: Nosferatu, Foolish Wives, and Ugetsu.

Anthology Film Archives

A Robert Downey Sr. retrospective begins; two by Eisenstein play in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

A highlight of Kevin Brownlow’s work brings numerous silent films; John Schlesinger’s Darling and Zhang Yimou’s Ju Dou (watch our exclusive trailer debut) continue in new restorations; House of Wax 3-D shows on Sunday morning.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Andrei Rublev, Inferno, Lolita, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween II play alongside Putty Hill and Chess of the Wind.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on hexes and haunts continues, featuring Night of the Demon, Drag Me to Hell, and Onibaba.

IFC Center

Jacob’s Ladder continues in a new restoration; A Nightmare on Elm Street 2, The Exorcist, Drag Me to Hell, and The End of Evangelion play late.

Metrograph

The Beaches of Agnès, Charley Varrick, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Red Balloon, and The Talented Mr. Ripley play on 35mm; Memories of a Vietnamese Cinema, a Youssef Chahine series, The Coming of Age, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, and Happy Together continue.