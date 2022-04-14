NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society

Ghost in the Shell kicks off “Monthly Anime.”

Film at Lincoln Center

The thematically arranged Hong Sang-soo double features have their last weekend until May—highlights include Tale of Cinema on 35mm and a triple-feature on Sunday.

IFC Center

The new restoration of INLAND EMPIRE continues, while Mississippi Masala starts; Eraserhead, The Crow, Twilight, and Derek Jarman’s Sebastiane have late-night showings.

Roxy Cinema

A Nick Zedd program screens Friday; Death in Venice, Traveling Light, and prints of Unstoppable and Lady Terminator play on Saturday; Death in Venice and Unstoppable also play on Sunday, alongside a Yale Film Archive program.

Museum of Modern Art

As retrospectives of Larry Fessenden’s genre house Glass Eye Pix winds down, Buñuel’s Nazarin screens in a new restoration.

Metrograph

The Robert Siodmak retrospective winds down, while three Dracula movies play in “Metrograph Selects“; a number of Duras films play in Left Bank Cinema; Perfect Blue is in “Late Nights“; The King of Comedy and Akerman’s From the East screen in “Metrograph Presents A to Z.”

Anthology Film Archives

Flesh for Frankenstein 3D and Blood for Dracula have screenings, while “Imageless Films” continues.

Film Forum

As the Sidney Poitier retrospective continues, The General screens on Sunday.