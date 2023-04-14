Life World

Film Stage contributor Matthew Danger Lippman hosts a screening of Tom Green’s masterpiece Freddy Got Fingered this Friday, with tickets for $5 at the door, on the occasion of its 22nd anniversary. (Read Matthew’s interview with Green for the 20th.)

Film at Lincoln Center

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s early feature Passion has begun screening (read our interview with him here) while a series of films selected by Ari Aster begins, featuring films by Hitchcock, Nicholas Ray, Tai, and more.

Roxy Cinema

The Bedroom Window, featuring the Huppert-Guttenberg romance you never knew you wanted has 35mm showings Friday and Saturday, while Barbarella plays on the latter; on Sunday, new cult sensation For the Plasma screens, while Meg “U.S. Girls” Remy hosts a (currently sold-out) screening of Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue that includes music videos.

IFC Center

Gregg Araki’s The Doom Generation shows in a director’s cut; Beau Travail offers a Claire Denis fix; Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight screen, while Taxi Driver, They Live, Akira, and Barb Wire have late showings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on Jeanne Dielman‘s influences brings the film itself, further work by Akerman, and La Région Centrale; Sunrise plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday; a series highlighting Queens cinema brings two takes on Kiss of Death.

Film Forum

As The Conformist continues, the new 4K restoration of Raging Bull begins a run; Some Like It Hot plays this Sunday.