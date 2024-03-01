NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of snubbed performances brings the Wharton double-bill The Age of Innocence and Terence Davies’ criminally underseen The House of Mirth; World on a Wire and THX 1138 screen on Saturday; the Stop Making Sense restoration plays throughout this weekend.

Film Forum

A retrospective of Japanese horror begins with Onibaba, Audition, Ugetsu and more; the Marx Brothers’ Horse Feathers plays this Sunday.

BAM

Films by John Carpenter, Brian De Palma, Oliver Stone, Tony Scott and more play this weekend in “The Paranoid Style.”

Roxy Cinema

The Girlfriend Experience and Cape Fear play on 35mm this weekend.

Anthology Film Archives

The General plays on Saturday.

IFC Center

A Brian Yuzna retrospective is underway; Starship Troopers and The Shining play late.