NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Dressed to Kill and Chabrol’s The Champagne Murders have 35mm showings; Mary Bronstein’s Yeast, starring a young Greta Gerwig, screens on Friday.

Film Forum

A Jeanne Moreau retrospective brings films by Antonioni, Fassbinder, Truffaut, Welles and more; Lou Ye’s Suzhou River and Una Vita Difficile continue showing in a 4K restorations while The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on snubs brings films by David Lynch, Todd Haynes, the Safdies, and Rebecca Hall.

Film at Lincoln Center

Claire Denis’ masterful first feature Chocolat has been restored in 4K and continues its run.

IFC Center

Fight Club, Cruel Intentions, and Jaws have screenings, while Body of Evidence plays on 35mm.