NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A 20-film Dario Argento retrospective has begun.

Roxy Cinema

Videodrome plays on Friday and Saturday, while a print of The Fly screens Friday and Sunday; to highlight some of Will Smith’s best onscreen work, prints of Bad Boys II and Ali show on Saturday and Sunday, respectively; indie classic In the Soup plays on Friday with a director Q&A; William Lustig presents his film Vigilante on 35mm this Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Orson Welles and Jean Vigo, while a tribute to the long-ignored Dore O. is underway.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great retrospectives looks at deep cuts of Shochiku Studios.

Japan Society

The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl shows Friday.

Film Forum

A 35mm print of Diva continues, while Montgomery Clift is given a retro featuring the greatest of Old Hollywood and Luis García Berlanga’s The Executioner has been restored; Singin’ in the Rain plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

The great DP James Wong Howe is given his dues in a new retrospective.

IFC Center

As the restoration of INLAND EMPIRE continues, Aguirre, the Wrath of God begins a run; Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, and Pink Flamingoes have late-night showings.