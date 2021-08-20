Paris Theater

To mark their return, a frighteningly stacked weekend: Get Out Your Handkerchiefs and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman on Friday; Buñuel double Viridiana and Belle de Jour, plus Emmanuelle on Saturday; then Merchant-Ivory’s Maurice and Howards End on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Wojciech Has’ amazing The Hourglass Sanatorium screens Saturday and Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Naturally, Persona and Jackass both play this weekend.

Anthology Film Archives

A retrospective of Mark Rappaport is underway.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 and Spartacus have 70mm showings.

Film Forum

Three films by Wayne Wang (The Joy Luck Club, Chan is Missing, and Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart) are screening while La Piscine continues.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai and Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd have kept going.