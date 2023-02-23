NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

“Working Girl(s)” highlights the working woman, spanning Lizzie Borden’s Born in Flames to Mike Nichols’ Working Girl, while a series curated by Borden gets underway.

Paris Theater

After Hours screens on Sunday with a Griffin Dunne Q&A to follow.

Film Forum

The Sorrow and the Pity begins a run; Lou Ye’s Suzhou River continues showing in a 4K restoration while Song of the Sea plays this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Todd Solondz retro continues with 35mm showings of Palindromes and Life During Wartime, while Wiener-Dog also shows; a puppet program plays on 16mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Miyazaki’s Ponyo plays Saturday and Sunday; Argento’s Deep Red plays Saturday.

IFC Center

House, Akira, and Rosemary’s Baby have screenings, while Showgirls plays on 35mm.