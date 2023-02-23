NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Anthology Film Archives
“Working Girl(s)” highlights the working woman, spanning Lizzie Borden’s Born in Flames to Mike Nichols’ Working Girl, while a series curated by Borden gets underway.
Paris Theater
After Hours screens on Sunday with a Griffin Dunne Q&A to follow.
Film Forum
The Sorrow and the Pity begins a run; Lou Ye’s Suzhou River continues showing in a 4K restoration while Song of the Sea plays this Sunday.
Roxy Cinema
The Todd Solondz retro continues with 35mm showings of Palindromes and Life During Wartime, while Wiener-Dog also shows; a puppet program plays on 16mm this Sunday.
Museum of the Moving Image
Miyazaki’s Ponyo plays Saturday and Sunday; Argento’s Deep Red plays Saturday.
IFC Center
House, Akira, and Rosemary’s Baby have screenings, while Showgirls plays on 35mm.