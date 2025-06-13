NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Matrix Reloaded and In the Spirit both play on 35mm this Friday, with the latter repeating Saturday; a print of Barry Lyndon screens on Sunday.

Film Forum

All five of John Cazale’s films play; the 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?, debuting Masayuki Suo’s cut, and a new 35mm print of 8½ continue; Elia Kazan’s A Tree Grows In Brooklyn plays on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A Theater Near You includes films by Welles, Raoul Walsh, Ozu, Dreyer, Renoir, and more.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Monica Vitti retrospective continues.

Paris Theater

Bleak Week begins.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on the Griots Theater Company begins.

Museum of the Moving Image

Stagecoach leads “See It Big: Stunts!“; The Birdcage shows Saturday and Sunday.

IFC Center

Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, and Happiness play daily; Romeo + Juliet, A Clockwork Orange, Gummo, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and a print of The Descent show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

The Goonies screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Law of Desire, Funny Ha Ha, Mutual Appreciation, Somewhere, A Star Is Born, and a host of films in the Mikio Naruse series play on 35mm; Shanghai Dreams starts while a Mumblecore retrospective, start while The Show Must Go On, Volver a Carmen, Daughter of Water, and Guided By Animals continue.