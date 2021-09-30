After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF’s Revivals continues with a new restoration of Assault on Precinct 13 and Who Killed Vincent Chin.

Anthology Film Archives

Freshly restored, the absolutely essential horror film Arrebato screens on a new 35mm print, while “Cinema Year Zero” offers Rossellini, Tourneur and more.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure has begun, while World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going.

Roxy Cinema

This Sunday, one of the strangest 35mm triple-features we can remember: Play Misty for Me, The Lady from Shanghai, and Space Cowboys.

Paris Theater

On Sunday, Jane Campion presents a print of The Piano.

Quad Cinema

Restored in 4K, Joan Micklin Silver’s Hester Street begins a run.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of Barry Lyndon screens on Saturday, while A Clockwork Orange has showings and 2001 plays on Sunday.

Film Forum

As 4K restorations of Goodfellas and Breathless continue, Sounder and Harold Lloyd’s Speedy screen this Sunday.