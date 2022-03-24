NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Metrograph

Resnais, Demy, and Varda lead Left Bank Cinema; Metrograph A to Z continues with Hawks and Lang; Kim’s Video has Hooper and Fulci; The Muppets Take Manhattan screens in Play Time;; Delta Space Mission is in “Late Nights.”

Roxy Cinema

Romeo + Juliet has 35mm showings, while Flaming Creatures and Fuses screen on 16mm this Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A regular performer for Ozu, Mizoguchi, and Naruse, Kinuyo Tanaka is celebrated in a retrospective of films she directed, as restored by Janus, alongside work by her collaborators.

Film Forum

Joseph Losey’s great Mr. Klein has been restored, as has Bronco Bullfrog, while Space is the Place screens this Saturday; Fantasia and Buster Keaton’s Seven Chances play on Sunday.

IFC Center

Late-night showings of Eraserhead, Dune, Twilight, Brazil, and Mysterious Skin have showings.