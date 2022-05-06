NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. On the subject of Metrograph’s “It Happens to Us,” we also encourage donations to local abortion funds, while the theater will be donating 50% of all proceeds from ticket sales towards NARAL Pro-Choice America and additional U.S. reproductive rights orgs.

Metrograph

Emma Myers has curated “It Happens to Us,” a look at stories of abortion on film that begins with work by von Sternberg and William Wyler. With the release of Lux Æterna, Gaspar Noé has curated a series of witches onscreen, while if you’ve ever wanted to see Bulletproof Monk on 35mm we recommend “Hong Kong Goes International“; films by John Waters play in a series on Cookie Mueller.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Hong Sangsoo double-feature series continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has two of Ozu’s best, There Was a Father and I Was Born, But…, while Imageless Films continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Films by Chantal Akerman play in the series “Your Loving Mother.”

IFC Center

Isao Takahata’s early feature Panda! Go Panda! plays in a restoration as the Gaspar Noé retrospective continues; the new restorations of INLAND EMPIRE and Mississippi Masala continue; Eraserhead, The Crow, and Raw have late-night showings.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of In the Mood for Love and Love is Colder Than Death play this Friday; American Movie screens Saturday; Kung Fu Master! and Murmur of the Heart play for Mother’s Day.

Film Forum

A Mai Zetterling series is underway, Jean-Jacques Beineix’s Diva continues on 35mm, and The Witches screens this Sunday.

Paris Theater

Bonnie and Clyde shows on Saturday; The Double Life of Veronique screens this Sunday.