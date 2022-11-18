NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

One of the most exciting series of 2022 is a study of the Taiwanese New Wave that goes beyond Hou, Yang, and Tsai—included though they are—while a print of Bogdanovich’s What’s Up, Doc? plays Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Documentary filmmaker Noriaki Tsuchimoto is given his first-ever U.S. retrospective, while the director’s cut of Donnie Darko screens on Friday and Home for the Holidays shows this Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Jim McBride are highlighted, while “Trans Film” returns.

Roxy Cinema

The Rapture and Eve’s Bayou play on 35mm this weekend; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday; Jack Smith’s Normal Love has a 16mm screening this Sunday

Museum of Modern Art

A series on Filipino filmmaker Mike De Leon continues.

IFC Center

Cronenberg’s Rabid, Night of the Living Dead, Funny Ha Ha, The Hunger, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.