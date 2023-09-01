NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Paris Theater

The Paris reopens with a new Dolby Atmos screen and a 70mm series featuring Playtime, Lawrence of Arabia, 2001 and more.

Metrograph

One of France’s greatest directors and producers, Paul Vecchiali, is subject of a new retrospective that includes Jeanne Dielman and the terrific, too-little-seen Simone Barbès.

BAM

The Thin Red Line, Solaris, and more play in “Intimate Epics.”

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Korean cinema’s “golden decade” has begun.

Roxy Cinema

Passing the torch to Chapo Trap House‘s Movie Mindset, the 35mm print of Rio Bravo is now playing under their guardianship; Madonna fans can flock to Vision Quest, Who’s That Girl, Evita, and Spike Lee’s Girl 6 on 35mm.

Film Forum

Michael Roemer’s great The Plot Against Harry and the Tarantino-presented Winter Kills both screen on 35mm; Contempt continues

Museum of Modern Art

The earliest color films screen in a new series.

Museum of the Moving Image

8 Mile has showings in a new 4K restoration while My Beautiful Laundrette screens on 35mm; the Sinéad O’Connor-starring Butcher Boy shows on a print.

IFC Center

The Bling Ring, Saw, and Gus Van Sant’s Psycho have late showings, while Oldboy plays in a new restoration; The Age of Innocence and The Tree of Life show throughout the week.