NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with The Tree of Life, Everyone Else, and 35 Shots on Rum on 35mm, while A Hidden Life also screens; James and the Giant Peach plays in a Roald Dahl series with Matilda; a print of Bringing Up Baby shows on 35mm this Friday and Sunday.

Film Forum

“50 from the ’50s” continues with films by Welles, Kazan, Kubrick, and many more, while “Hitchcock’s ’50s” runs through arguably the director’s greatest decade.

BAM

“Cinema, Surrealism, Marxism” offers films from Buñuel, Glauber Rocha, Chris Marker, and more.

Anthology Film Archives

Yugoslav Black Wave icon Želimir Žilnik is subject of a new retrospective.

IFC Center

An extensive William Friedkin series continues, while The Holy Mountain, Gamer, and Exorcist III play late; Oldboy screens in a new restoration.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema continues.

Roxy Cinema

The Untouchables shows on 35mm, while Sorcerer and I Cannibali also screen.