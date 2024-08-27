MUBI is exactly the service for people who see Mysteries of Lisbon is streaming and ask “yes but what version?” Accordingly I’m excited that September brings the extended, miniseries cut of Raúl Ruiz’s late-career triumph, which arrives alongside the notable new release that is Zia Anger’s My First Film––here programmed in a “Millennial Meltdown” series alongside Sebastián Silva’s Rotting in the Sun and Martine Syms’s The African Desperate. Take special note of Marie-Claude Trielhou’s Simone Barbés, or Virtue, which has captured cinephile attention since its restoration, probably because it’s a great film that encapsulates so much of what you’d even want in a movie.

Meanwhile, Tarsem’s 4K restoration (and slightly adjusted cut) of 2006’s The Fall makes its streaming premiere; there’s opportunity to catch up with Coralie Fargeat ahead of The Substance; recent releases Riddle of Fire and Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life are programmed; and films by Wang Bing and Eduardo Williams are among the “CHANEL NEXT PRIZE” series.

September 1st

September 1st

Moor Mother: Jazz Codes, directed by Cyrus Moussavi | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

The Human Surge, directed by Eduardo Williams | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

Guts and Glitz, directed by Fox Maxy | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

Here, directed by Ho Tzu Nyen | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

I Am Not a Witch, directed by Rungano Nyoni | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

Skate Story: Shortplay Depth 1, directed by Sam Eng | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

Three Sisters, directed by Wang Bing | CHANEL NEXT PRIZE (TBC)

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life, directed by Dan Covert | Latest & Greatest

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 1 – O Menino Sem Nome, directed by Raúl Ruiz | MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 2 – O Conde de Santa Bárbara, directed by Raúl Ruiz | MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 3 – O Enigma do Padre Dinis, directed by Raúl Ruiz | MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 4 – Os Crimes de Anacleta dos Remédios, directed by Raúl Ruiz | MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 5 – Blanche de Monfort, directed by Raúl Ruiz| MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Mysteries of Lisbon: Episode 6 – A Vingança da Duquesa De Cliton, directed by Raúl Ruiz | MYSTERIES OF LISBON (TBC)

Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV, directed by Amanda Kim

The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons, directed by Harold Crooks, Judd Tully

Phoenix, directed by Christian Petzold

Madeline’s Madeline, directed by Josephine Decker

We Need to Talk About Kevin, directed by Lynne Ramsey

Wildlife, directed by Paul Dano

The Rules of Attraction, directed by Roger Avary



September 6th

My First Film, directed by Zia Anger | MUBI Releases



September 13th

Riddle of Fire, directed by Weston Razooli | Latest & Greatest

Simone Barbés, or Virtue, directed by Marie-Claude Trielhou | Rediscovered



September 19th

Reality+, directed by Coralie Fargeat

Revenge, directed by Coralie Fargeat



September 27th

The Fall, directed by Tarsem Singh