NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research
My screening series Amnesiascope hosts the La Clef Revival Collective for a screening of Bye Bye Tiberias this Sunday.

Spectacle
Meanwhile, La Clef presents Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche’s Dernier Maquis on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives
Volker Spengler retrospective brings three films by Fassbinder while a Matías Piñeiro-curated series offers Antonioni and Straub-Huillet.

Nitehawk Cinema
A secret Hong Kong film plays on 35mm Sunday afternoon.

Museum of the Moving Image
Snubbed Forever concludes with The Lady from Shanghai and Vertigo.

IFC Center
Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; eXistenZMulholland Dr.PaprikaDogra Magra, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas show late.

Roxy Cinema
Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart screen.

Film Forum
Play It As It Lays begins a week-long run; Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Kung Fu Panda screens on Sunday.

Metrograph
L’Avventura, Blue Valentine, Wings of Desire, Welcome to the Dollhouse, and The Fly play on 35mm; Tonino Guerra, an Inbal Weinberg series, and John Sayles retrospective begin while Welcome to SuburbiaTake a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us continue.

No more articles