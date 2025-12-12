NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society
An imported print of Yukio Mishima’s Patriotism screens alongside Koji Wakamatsu’s The Woman Who Wanted to Die on Friday.

Film Forum
Hitchcock & Herrmann begins; Animal Crackers plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image
A New Leaf shows on 35mm as part of American Woman.

Nitehawk Cinema
A secret Hong Kong feature screens on 35mm this Sunday; The Shop Around the Corner and Elf play early.

IFC Center
Todd Haynes’ Safe screens in a 30th-anniversary 4K restoration; It’s a Wonderful Life plays daily; Tetsuo: The Iron ManThe Doom GenerationMandy, Bug, and In the Mouth of Madness show late.

Paris Theater
Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday and a print of Ladies in Retirement screen on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives
series of avant-garde ads continues while a Mary Woronov series begins; films by the Kuchar brothers screen in Essential Cinema.

Metrograph
The Godfather Part II, My Own Private IdahoFantasiaThe Devil’s Advocate, and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance play on 35mm; a Keanu Reeves and Mamoru Oshii series, The Memory PalaceMusic Was My First Love, and Like Mother, Like Daughter continue.

