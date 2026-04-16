You may have forgotten (or altogether missed) that David Chase wrote and directed just one feature film, and that its black-and-white rework is exclusively streaming on the Criterion Channel. To supplement his great Not Fade Away, the Sopranos creator has programmed and been interviewed for a new Adventures in Moviegoing that debuts this May, boasting Jean Vigo’s L’Atalante, Louis Malle’s Elevator to the Gallows and Lacombe, Lucien, Luis Buñuel’s Viridiana, and Dino Risi’s Il sorpasso. More than anticipating the interview, I will invest (some) hope that this puts into the universe (just enough) energy for another film from one of American cinema’s great minds.

May’s flagship program seems to be ’80s Remakes (and Their Originals!), which does as it says on the tin: Breathless and Breathless, The Thing and The Thing, The Man Who Loved Women and the closest Burt Reynolds ever got to Truffaut. Meanwhile, Office Romances offers a mix of Dorothy Arzner’s Working Girls, His Girl Friday, The Apartment, and John Ford’s severely underrated The Whole Town’s Talking. Jonathan Ali has guest-programmed You Don’t Get Freedom, You Take Freedom: Caribbean Activist Cinema, featuring the likes of Bitter Cane and Med Hondo’s West Indies. Premiere-wise, Debra Granik’s Conbody vs Everybody makes its debut on the Channel, while Lav Diaz’s Magellan, Thierry Fremaux’s Lumière, le cinéma!, and a restoration of Ken Loach’s The Spirit of ’45 make appearances.

Criterion Editions of Buñuel’s Él, Woman of the Year, Cat People, and His Girl Friday begin streaming. The Ross Brothers, Kimi Takesue, and Bill Douglas each have a series of movies streaming, including the COVID-era favorite Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets. Special notice to Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break and Sean Baker’s Four Letter Words, being added to Stunts and Directed by Sean Baker, respectively (as if it could possibly be the other way around).

See the full list of May additions and find more at the Criterion Channel:

95 and 6 to Go, Kimi Takesue, 2016

Against All Odds, Taylor Hackford, 1984

An Unfinished Film, Lou Ye, 2024

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

The Big Clock, John Farrow, 1948*

Bitter Cane, Ben Dupuy and Kim Ives, 1983

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, Turner Ross and Bill Ross IV, 2020

Bound, Kimi Takesue, 1995

Breathless, Jim McBride, 1983

Cat People, Jacques Tourneur, 1942

Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982

A Chinese Ghost Story, Ching Siu-tung, 1987

A Chinese Ghost Story II, Ching Siu-tung, 1990

A Chinese Ghost Story III, Ching Siu-tung, 1991

Clockwatchers, Jill Sprecher, 1997

Conbody vs Everybody, Debra Granik 2024

D.O.A., Rudolph Maté, 1949

D.O.A., Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, 1988

Daughter’s Daughter, Huang Xi, 2024

Desk Set, Walter Lang, 1957

E=NYC2, Kimi Takesue, 2005

Él, Luis Buñuel, 1953

Four Letter Words, Sean Baker, 2000

Grenada: The Future Coming Towards Us, Carmen Ashhurst, Samori Marksman, and John Douglas, 1983

Haiti: The Way to Freedom, Arnold Antonin, 1973

Heaven’s Crossroad, Kimi Takesue, 2002

His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940

House of Cardin, P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, 2019

K-On! The Movie, Naoko Yamada, 2011*

Looking for Adventure, Kimi Takesue, 2013

Lumière, le cinéma!, Thierry Frémaux, 2025

Man Wanted, William Dieterle, 1932

The Man Who Loved Women, François Truffaut, 1977

The Man Who Loved Women, Blake Edwards, 1983

Maya, Give Me a Title, Michel Gondry, 2024

More Than a Secretary, Alfred E. Green, 1936

My Ain Folk, Bill Douglas, 1973

My Childhood, Bill Douglas, 1972

My Way Home, Bill Douglas, 1978

No Way Out, Roger Donaldson, 1987

The Office Wife, Lloyd Bacon, 1930

Onlookers, Kimi Takesue, 2023

Point Break, Kathryn Bigelow, 1991

The Postman Always Rings Twice, Tay Garnett, 1946

The Postman Always Rings Twice, Bob Rafelson, 1981

Queen Bee, Ranald MacDougall, 1955

Riotsville, U.S.A., Sierra Pettengill, 2022*

Rosewater, Kimi Takesue, 1999

The Shepherd and the Bear, Max Keegan, 2024

The Spirit of ’45, Ken Loach, 2013

Summer of the Serpent, Kimi Takesue, 2004

Suspended, Kimi Takesue, 2009

Sweet Sugar Rage, Harclyde Walcott and Honor Ford-Smith, 1985

The Terror and the Time, Rupert Roonaraine, 1978

That Which Once Was, Kimi Takesue, 2011

The Thing, John Carpenter, 1982*

The Thing from Another World, Christian Nyby, 1951

Tokyo Trial, Masaki Kobayashi, 1983

We’re No Angels, Michael Curtiz, 1955*

We’re No Angels, Neil Jordan, 1989*

Western, Turner Ross and Bill Ross IV, 2015

Where Are You Taking Me?, Kimi Takesue, 2010

The Whole Town’s Talking, John Ford, 1935

Woman of the Year, George Stevens, 1942

Women of Suriname, At van Praag, 1978﻿

Working Girls, Dorothy Arzner, 1931

*Available in the U.S. only