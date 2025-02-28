NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

A Volker Spengler retrospective brings three films by Fassbinder; films by Ozu and Pudovkin play in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image

Snubbed Forever continues with films by Bogdanovich and a 35mm print of Fritz Lang’s Scarlet Street.

IFC Center

Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Herzog’s Nosferatu, Mulholland Dr., Funeral Parade of Roses, Dogra Magra, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas show late.

Roxy Cinema

Saturday brings Susan Seidelman’s She-Devil on 35mm and Wild at Heart.

Film at Lincoln Center

The career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective has its final weekend.

Film Forum

Tales from the New Yorker includes films by Hitchcock, Spike Jonze, the Marx Brothers, and John Huston; Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Addams Family Values screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

American Beauty, The Fly, and Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast play on 35mm; Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us begin while The Divorced Women’s Film Festival and 15 Minutes continue.