NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives
A Volker Spengler retrospective brings three films by Fassbinder; films by Ozu and Pudovkin play in Essential Cinema.

Museum of the Moving Image
Snubbed Forever continues with films by Bogdanovich and a 35mm print of Fritz Lang’s Scarlet Street.

IFC Center
Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Herzog’s NosferatuMulholland Dr.Funeral Parade of RosesDogra Magra, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas show late.

Roxy Cinema
Saturday brings Susan Seidelman’s She-Devil on 35mm and Wild at Heart.

Film at Lincoln Center
The career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective has its final weekend.

Film Forum
Tales from the New Yorker includes films by HitchcockSpike Jonze, the Marx Brothers, and John Huston; Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Addams Family Values screens on Sunday.

Metrograph
American BeautyThe Fly, and Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast play on 35mm; Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us begin while The Divorced Women’s Film Festival and 15 Minutes continue.

