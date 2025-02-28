NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Anthology Film Archives
A Volker Spengler retrospective brings three films by Fassbinder; films by Ozu and Pudovkin play in Essential Cinema.
Museum of the Moving Image
Snubbed Forever continues with films by Bogdanovich and a 35mm print of Fritz Lang’s Scarlet Street.
IFC Center
Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Herzog’s Nosferatu, Mulholland Dr., Funeral Parade of Roses, Dogra Magra, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas show late.
Roxy Cinema
Saturday brings Susan Seidelman’s She-Devil on 35mm and Wild at Heart.
Film at Lincoln Center
The career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective has its final weekend.
Film Forum
Tales from the New Yorker includes films by Hitchcock, Spike Jonze, the Marx Brothers, and John Huston; Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Addams Family Values screens on Sunday.
Metrograph
American Beauty, The Fly, and Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast play on 35mm; Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us begin while The Divorced Women’s Film Festival and 15 Minutes continue.