MUBI has unveiled their lineup for next month, featuring the exclusive streaming premiere of Frederick Wiseman’s masterful documentary City Hall, the late Monte Hellman’s final film Road to Nowhere, a trio of works by Stephen Cone, two films by Alain Resnais, the multi-month series Sex, Truth, and Videotape: French Feminist Activism, and Abel Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant.

As a special addition in addition to the regular programming listed below, the new restoration of Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris will be available as a free presentation celebrating Juneteenth, from June 18-19. Timed with the release of his latest gem Undine, a Christian Petzold retrospective continues with his earlier, essential films Yella, Barbara, Ostwärts, and The Warm Money.

Check out the lineup below, with links to reviews where available, and get 30 days of MUBI for free here. One can also check back for our new streaming picks every Friday here.

June 1 | Barbara | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

June 2 | Kala Azar | Janis Rafailidou | Debuts

June 3 | Arianna | Carlo Lavagna

June 4 | I Want to Go Home | Alain Resnais | Alain Resnais’s Holidays

June 5 | Last Year at Marienbad | Alain Resnais | Alain Resnais’s Holidays

June 6 | Letters Home | Chantal Akerman

June 7 | Three Adventures of Brooke | Yung Qing

June 8 | Ostwärts | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

June 9 | Where To? | Georges Nasser | Rediscovered

June 10 | The Deep Blue Sea | Terence Davies | Adaptations

June 11 | City Hall | Frederick Wiseman | MUBI Spotlight

June 12 | The Wise Kids | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone

June 13 | Road to Nowhere | Monte Hellman

June 14 | Correspondence | Carla Simón, Dominga Sotomayor Castillo | Brief Encounters

June 15 | Yella | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

June 16 | The Woman with the Five Elephants | Vadim Jendreyko | The Unusual Subjects

June 17 | The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared | Felix Herngren

June 18 | Sin | Andrei Konchalovsky | MUBI Spotlight

June 19 | And when I die, I won’t stay dead | Billy Woodberry

June 20 | Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone

June 21 | Be Pretty and Shut Up! | Delphine Seyrig | Sex, Truth, and Videotape: French Feminist Activism

June 22 | The Warm Money | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold

June 23 | Circumstantial Pleasures | Lewis Klahr | Undiscovered

June 24 | Female Closet | Barbara Hammer

June 25 | The Apostate | Federico Veiroj | Crises of Faith

June 26 | Bad Lieutenant | Abel Ferrara | Crises of Faith

June 27 | Princess Cyd | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone

June 28 | Un film dramatique | Éric Baudelaire

June 29 | Shakedown | Leilah Weinraub

June 30 | White on White | Théo Court | Debuts