MUBI has unveiled their lineup for next month, featuring the exclusive streaming premiere of Frederick Wiseman’s masterful documentary City Hall, the late Monte Hellman’s final film Road to Nowhere, a trio of works by Stephen Cone, two films by Alain Resnais, the multi-month series Sex, Truth, and Videotape: French Feminist Activism, and Abel Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant.
As a special addition in addition to the regular programming listed below, the new restoration of Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris will be available as a free presentation celebrating Juneteenth, from June 18-19. Timed with the release of his latest gem Undine, a Christian Petzold retrospective continues with his earlier, essential films Yella, Barbara, Ostwärts, and The Warm Money.
Check out the lineup below, with links to reviews where available
June 1 | Barbara | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
June 2 | Kala Azar | Janis Rafailidou | Debuts
June 3 | Arianna | Carlo Lavagna
June 4 | I Want to Go Home | Alain Resnais | Alain Resnais’s Holidays
June 5 | Last Year at Marienbad | Alain Resnais | Alain Resnais’s Holidays
June 6 | Letters Home | Chantal Akerman
June 7 | Three Adventures of Brooke | Yung Qing
June 8 | Ostwärts | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
June 9 | Where To? | Georges Nasser | Rediscovered
June 10 | The Deep Blue Sea | Terence Davies | Adaptations
June 11 | City Hall | Frederick Wiseman | MUBI Spotlight
June 12 | The Wise Kids | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone
June 13 | Road to Nowhere | Monte Hellman
June 14 | Correspondence | Carla Simón, Dominga Sotomayor Castillo | Brief Encounters
June 15 | Yella | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
June 16 | The Woman with the Five Elephants | Vadim Jendreyko | The Unusual Subjects
June 17 | The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared | Felix Herngren
June 18 | Sin | Andrei Konchalovsky | MUBI Spotlight
June 19 | And when I die, I won’t stay dead | Billy Woodberry
June 20 | Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone
June 21 | Be Pretty and Shut Up! | Delphine Seyrig | Sex, Truth, and Videotape: French Feminist Activism
June 22 | The Warm Money | Christian Petzold | Phantoms Among Us: The Films of Christian Petzold
June 23 | Circumstantial Pleasures | Lewis Klahr | Undiscovered
June 24 | Female Closet | Barbara Hammer
June 25 | The Apostate | Federico Veiroj | Crises of Faith
June 26 | Bad Lieutenant | Abel Ferrara | Crises of Faith
June 27 | Princess Cyd | Stephen Cone | Awakenings: Three by Stephen Cone
June 28 | Un film dramatique | Éric Baudelaire
June 29 | Shakedown | Leilah Weinraub
June 30 | White on White | Théo Court | Debuts