Closing out the summer, MUBI has unveiled their August 2021 lineup, kicking off most fittingly with Brett Story’s acclaimed recent documentary The Hottest August. Also among the lineup is Akira Kurosawa’s epic Ran, Fritz Lang’s hugely entertaining two-parter The Tiger of Eschnapur and The Indian Tomb. As his latest films arrive, Pablo Larraín’s The Club is also part of the lineup.
Xinyuan Zheng Lu’s Rotterdam winner The Cloud in Her Room is coming to MUBI in August, plus a “late film” special featuring Manoel de Olviera’s Gebo and the Shadow and The Last Sentence by Jan Troell. There will also be a canine double feature of Heddy Honigmann’s Buddy and Los Reyes by Bettina Perut and Ivan Osnovikoff.
August 1 | The Hottest August | Brett Story
August 2 | Gebo and the Shadow | Manoel de Oliveria | Twilight Tales: The Late Film
August 3 | Kékszakállú | Gastón Solnicki
August 4 | All Hands on Deck | Guillaume Brac | The New Auteurs, Summer Light: Films by Guillaume Brac
August 6 | Ran | Akira Kurosawa
August 7 | Style Wars | Tony Silver | MUBI Summer Music Festival
August 8 | The Club | Pablo Larraín
August 9 | Generations | Lynne Siefert
August 10 | Hôtel New York | Jackie Raynal | New York Stories: A Jackie Raynal Double Bill
August 11 | The Cloud in Her Room | Xinyuan Zheng Lu | Debuts
August 12 | Don’t Be Bad | Claudio Caligari
August 13 | The American Sector | Courtney Stephens, Pacho Velez | MUBI Spotlight
August 14 | Rockers | Theodoros Bafaloukos | MUBI Summer Music Festival
August 15 | The Last Sentence | Jan Troell | Twilight Tales: The Late Film
August 16 | Menarca | Lillah Halla | Brief Encounters
August 17 | The Tiger of Eschnapur | Fritz Lang | Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic
August 18 | The Indian Tomb | Fritz Lang | Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic
August 19 | In the City of Sylvia | José Luis Guerin
August 20 | Uncertain Terms | Nathan Silver
August 21 | 20,000 Days on Earth | Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard | MUBI Summer Music Festival
August 22 | Life and Nothing More | Antonio Mendez Esparza
August 23 | My Love, Don’t Cross That River | Jin Mo-Young
August 24 | In Pursuit of Silence | Patrick Shen
August 25 | Purple Sea | Amel Alzakout, Khaled Abdulwahed | Undiscovered
August 26 | Buddy | Heddy Honigmann | Dogumentaries Double Bill
August 27 | Los Reyes | Bettina Perut, Ivan Osnovikoff | Dogumentaries Double Bill
August 28 | Heartstone | Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
August 29 | A Coffee in Berlin | Jan Ole Gerster
August 30 | Francofonia: Le Louvre Under German Occupation | Aleksandr Sokurov
August 31 | The Royal Road | Jenni Olson