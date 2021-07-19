Closing out the summer, MUBI has unveiled their August 2021 lineup, kicking off most fittingly with Brett Story’s acclaimed recent documentary The Hottest August. Also among the lineup is Akira Kurosawa’s epic Ran, Fritz Lang’s hugely entertaining two-parter The Tiger of Eschnapur and The Indian Tomb. As his latest films arrive, Pablo Larraín’s The Club is also part of the lineup.

Xinyuan Zheng Lu’s Rotterdam winner The Cloud in Her Room is coming to MUBI in August, plus a “late film” special featuring Manoel de Olviera’s Gebo and the Shadow and The Last Sentence by Jan Troell. There will also be a canine double feature of Heddy Honigmann’s Buddy and Los Reyes by Bettina Perut and Ivan Osnovikoff.

See the lineup below and get 30 days of MUBI free here.

August 1 | The Hottest August | Brett Story

August 2 | Gebo and the Shadow | Manoel de Oliveria | Twilight Tales: The Late Film

August 3 | Kékszakállú | Gastón Solnicki

August 4 | All Hands on Deck | Guillaume Brac | The New Auteurs, Summer Light: Films by Guillaume Brac

August 6 | Ran | Akira Kurosawa

August 7 | Style Wars | Tony Silver | MUBI Summer Music Festival

August 8 | The Club | Pablo Larraín

August 9 | Generations | Lynne Siefert

August 10 | Hôtel New York | Jackie Raynal | New York Stories: A Jackie Raynal Double Bill

August 11 | The Cloud in Her Room | Xinyuan Zheng Lu | Debuts

August 12 | Don’t Be Bad | Claudio Caligari

August 13 | The American Sector | Courtney Stephens, Pacho Velez | MUBI Spotlight

August 14 | Rockers | Theodoros Bafaloukos | MUBI Summer Music Festival

August 15 | The Last Sentence | Jan Troell | Twilight Tales: The Late Film

August 16 | Menarca | Lillah Halla | Brief Encounters

August 17 | The Tiger of Eschnapur | Fritz Lang | Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic

August 18 | The Indian Tomb | Fritz Lang | Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic

August 19 | In the City of Sylvia | José Luis Guerin

August 20 | Uncertain Terms | Nathan Silver

August 21 | 20,000 Days on Earth | Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard | MUBI Summer Music Festival

August 22 | Life and Nothing More | Antonio Mendez Esparza

August 23 | My Love, Don’t Cross That River | Jin Mo-Young

August 24 | In Pursuit of Silence | Patrick Shen

August 25 | Purple Sea | Amel Alzakout, Khaled Abdulwahed | Undiscovered

August 26 | Buddy | Heddy Honigmann | Dogumentaries Double Bill

August 27 | Los Reyes | Bettina Perut, Ivan Osnovikoff | Dogumentaries Double Bill

August 28 | Heartstone | Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

August 29 | A Coffee in Berlin | Jan Ole Gerster

August 30 | Francofonia: Le Louvre Under German Occupation | Aleksandr Sokurov

August 31 | The Royal Road | Jenni Olson