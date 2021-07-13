Pablo Larraín is gearing up for a major second half of 2021. At long last, his dance/relationship drama Ema will arrive next month (more on that later) and the premiere of his Kristen Stewart-led Princess Diana drama Spencer has now been confirmed.

Variety reports the drama––which follows Diana as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles––will premiere at Venice Film Festival. Also starring Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris, the Steven Knight-scripted drama boasts cinematographer Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and composer Jonny Greenwood as part of the crew.

Before Spencer likely arrives this fall via NEON, Music Box Films will finally get a theatrical release to Ema on August 13, following a digital release on September 14. Led by Mariana Di Girólamo and Gael García Bernal, the stylish drama weaves dance and relationship woes quite effectively and now the new red band trailer has arrived.

Rory O’Connor said in his Venice 2019 review, “Ema is Larraín at his most freeform, an unorthodox feature built around Di Girólamo that is, characteristically, unlike anything he’s done before–although Jackie, in which Natalie Portman’s first lady mentally disintegrated to the strings of an otherworldly Mica Levi score, could be seen as a distant relative. Ema is not so much about disintegration, as such, but its fever-dreamy atmosphere is not a million miles away from Jackie, nor is the brilliance of its score–a guttural, throbbing work of hypnosis from the great electronic musician Nicolas Jaar.”

